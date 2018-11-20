First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 60,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,734,776 shares of company stock valued at $157,131,055. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in At Home Group Inc (HOME)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/first-mercantile-trust-co-cuts-holdings-in-at-home-group-inc-home.html.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.