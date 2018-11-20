First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 272,243 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

