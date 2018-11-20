First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.60 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,220,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,521 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,780,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

