First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $113,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,440.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

