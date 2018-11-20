First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.52 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.39. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,129.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

