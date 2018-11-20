First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Shake Shack worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,895,000 after buying an additional 384,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 207,141 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,538,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,157,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 152,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $258,100.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $386,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/first-trust-advisors-lp-raises-position-in-shake-shack-inc-shak.html.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.