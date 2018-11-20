First United Corp (FUNC) Stake Boosted by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. increased its holdings in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. First United comprises approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 2.06% of First United worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First United by 116.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First United by 71.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First United by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First United during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First United by 51.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. First United Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

