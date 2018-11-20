FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127,467.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $127,467.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007386 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00020044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00253647 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001250 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.