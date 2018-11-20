FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,809 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FirstEnergy worth $67,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,385,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,725,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,285,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,442,000 after purchasing an additional 703,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,756,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

