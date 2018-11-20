Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 515.8% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

Fiserv stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

