Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $148.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

