Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,774 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-sells-13774-shares-of-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.