Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $407.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

