Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLXN. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,750.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

