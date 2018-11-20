FLIP (FLP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00022233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00132241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00202399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.09651456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009353 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.