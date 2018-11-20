FLO Trading Down 53.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $3.00 million and $3,271.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00055498 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001681 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 148,339,621 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

