Foot Locker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the average volume of 865 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $351,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $267,569,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $173,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Foot Locker by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares during the period.

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

