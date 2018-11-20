Ford Motor (F) Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $414,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,131 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,212.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,612,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,927,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,896.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,883,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,604 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

