Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Trading Down 6.4%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.40. 501,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 490,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $141,435.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,209 shares of company stock valued at $41,260,767 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 128.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $23,414,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $22,937,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

