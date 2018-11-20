FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,206,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,510,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $148.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $138.92 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/formulafolio-investments-llc-acquires-1121-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-technology-etf-ryt.html.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.