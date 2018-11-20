FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

UNP stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $115.16 and a 12 month high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

