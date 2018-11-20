FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 10,397 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

