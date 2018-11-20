Fortinet (FTNT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2018 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/13/2018 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet's third-quarter results benefited from strength in overall product suite of Security Fabric. The digital transformation and security refresh cycle across most industries are tailwinds. Fortinet’s experience in the security space and mission-critical solutions is helping it maintain and grow its market share in the cyber security space. Moreover, the company’s strategy of focusing on selling subscription-based services will enable it to generate more stable revenues and help in expanding margins. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses concern. Besides, changing customer spending behavior makes us slightly cautious about the company’s near-term performance.”

11/5/2018 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2018 – Fortinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/9/2018 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2018 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Fortinet was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. 172,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,683. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $257,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,605 shares of company stock worth $7,537,179. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortinet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

