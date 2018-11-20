Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $62,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,376 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

