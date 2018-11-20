Forward Air (FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Forward Air from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $62.77 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $549,818.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,413. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Forward Air by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forward Air by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after purchasing an additional 312,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Forward Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

