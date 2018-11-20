Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 1,357,415 BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

