Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 57,000 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.92 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

