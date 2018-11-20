Fosun International Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

Shares of EXPE opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

