Franklin Electric (FELE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $75,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,031,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,137,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,865,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

