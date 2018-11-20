FreightCar America (RAIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.20

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.50.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, insider James R. Meyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

