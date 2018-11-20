Friedman Industries (FRD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Friedman Industries worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of FRD opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

