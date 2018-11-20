FTB Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FTB Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ftb-advisors-inc-has-657000-position-in-dte-energy-co-dte.html.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.