FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,487,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,282,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,326 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

