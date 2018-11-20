FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $87.83 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

