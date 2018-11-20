FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 430,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.79 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

