FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

FutureFuel has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

FF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 86,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,193. The stock has a market cap of $769.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.73. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

