FY2018 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Reduced by William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.75). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.51) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

BHVN stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 670.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 463,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 403,092 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $4,996,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

