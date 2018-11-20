FY2018 EPS Estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Lowered by Analyst (ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE ECC opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.25. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

