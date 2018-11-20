FY2018 EPS Estimates for KB Home (KBH) Reduced by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $19.47 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

