FY2018 EPS Estimates for Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Decreased by Desjardins

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Leon’s Furniture in a research note issued on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE LNF opened at C$15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.50. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$15.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Director Terrence Leon bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,722.00.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.