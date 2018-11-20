FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc Lifted by Analyst (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.76) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.29). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($21.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($21.10). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of STRO opened at $11.56 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $375,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $592,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.