FY2019 EPS Estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Lowered by Analyst

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPGY. ValuEngine raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.