FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS) Issued By Desjardins

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Get Gluskin Sheff + Associates alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.25.

GS stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$29.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nancy Lockhart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.04 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.