G4S (GFS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 305 ($3.99).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on G4S from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on G4S from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.67 ($3.42).

Shares of LON:GFS opened at GBX 183.40 ($2.40) on Monday. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.48).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

