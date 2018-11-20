Gabelli Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Gabelli increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 16th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 279,444 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 731,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

