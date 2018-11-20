Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (GCV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

GCV opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

