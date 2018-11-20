Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of GLU opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

