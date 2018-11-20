Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and option premiums. Its secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

