GameStop (GME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.15

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 202179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

