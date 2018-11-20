Garrison Financial Corp Has $298,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $252.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/garrison-financial-corp-has-298000-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.